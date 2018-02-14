You can now buy Cheetos-flavored ice cream in Philly

February 14, 2018
For many, Cheetos are a favorite snack. Those cheese-flavored puffs are just so good.
There is a drawback to eating them, however, and we're not talking about the calories.
Unless you eat your Cheetos with a chopstick, you're going to end up with sticky, neon orange dust all over your hands.
If that's a pet peeve of yours – and you're an adventurous eater – consider Big Gay Ice Cream's newest flavor.
Through Presidents' Day, the eatery will sell "CHEAT-OHS" soft serve. Yup, that's Cheetos-flavored ice cream.
President’s Day is coming up and we’re celebrating with a new flavor. Introducing CHEAT-OHS soft serve! Available now through the end of the day next Monday at our NYC and Philadelphia shops. pic.twitter.com/mOkH7uXJXh— Big Gay Ice Cream (@biggayicecream) February 13, 2018
CHEAT-OHS is probably one of the more disturbing flavors we’ve ever done. I hate how much I love it.— Big Gay Ice Cream (@biggayicecream) February 13, 2018
Will you try it?
Available through Monday, Feb. 19
1351 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147