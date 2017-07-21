Birth is not porn: When Facebook bans images of a new documentary on birth

Pornography.

It’s ubiquitous. Accessible with a simple swipe on a cell phone, porn has so thoroughly imprinted the mindset of the forthcoming generation that it’s not uncommon for middle school boys to ask girls for “butt stuff.” In fact, Teen Vogue recently published an article informing their preteen and teenage female readers on the ins and outs of anal.

And opinions about porn are as wide ranging as the forms of sexual expression depicted.

Some deem pornography as a new drug. With t-shirt slogans such as “Porn kills love,” anti-porn activists urge users to give up the habit of masturbating to images of strangers and seek meaningful connection with real human beings. On the other side of the proverbial fence, we find entrepreneurial pornographers regarding porn as a form of libertine freedom. Pornography heralds the end of sexual repression of all kinds – and the rich lining of professional and amateur pockets. In the middle are the majority of us, navigating what it means to live in a culture awash with the products of a multi-billion dollar enterprise, a culture of instant explicit sexual imagery.

Regardless of where a person may fall in the pro-porn vs. anti-porn continuum, there’s one human act – involving the exact intimate regions of the body that porn commodifies – that falls far outside of porn’s umbrella.

That act is birth.

We are all born of women. Whether through a vaginal delivery or through cesarean section, we literally emerge from another person’s body. And labor, especially if it is a natural labor, involves nudity, sounds, movements, moans, breath, blood, rhythmic rocking, and the ample amounts of the hormone oxytocin (released when we bond and care for each other). Birth is sensual and an intimate event, true. It can even be an orgasmic one. But it is not pornographic. I imagine this is one thing that both the pro-porn and anti-porn advocates can agree upon.

Birth is birth; it is not porn.

Given this, it came as a stark and difficult shock when Yale graduate and documentary filmmaker Scott Kirschenbaum began to promote his new, innovative, and deeply moving film focusing on birth and ran into censorship trouble.

“Of Woman Born” is a documentary focusing on the experience of birth told through the intimate portrayal of one woman. Kirschenbaum writes: “[This is] the first documentary filmed entirely during a labor, and the first told from the perspective of someone giving birth.”

Breastfeeding in a pornographic age: Challenging sexist norms and double standards