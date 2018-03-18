Bomb threat forces cancelation of The Roots' SXSW concert

Philadelphia hip-hop legends The Roots canceled a Saturday night performance at Austin's annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival due to a "security concern" that was later confirmed to have been a bomb threat.

Authorities in Austin arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a threat that came prior to the start of the "Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam," scheduled for the final day of the week-long tech and culture festival.

Police said they received a report of a bomb threat from a Live Nation Music representative who had been warned of the alleged plot in an email. Trevor Weldon Ingram, now charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats, claimed there was a bomb at the festival's Fair Market venue.

Responding officers conducted a check of the area and determined that there were no threats present at the festival.

