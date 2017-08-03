Bud Light: We'll cover Philly's beer tab if Eagles win Super Bowl

The NFL offseason can be a time of euphoria, delusionally induced by withdrawal as the months wear on without meaningful football games.

In 2017, most Eagles fans know better than to start talking about a Super Bowl appearance. We've taken our lumps and tend to ride with the team insofar as they show toughness and prove their potential on the field.

They have to start at least 2-0 before we're convinced they're winning a title.

After last Sunday's open training camp practice, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told a group of reporters he'll supply Philly with beer if the team brings the Lombardi Trophy down Broad Street. You can't really blame a player for wanting nothing less than a championship. For them, being "realistic" means training themselves to see that goal as a possibility on every snap.

"I have a lot to prove to this city," said Johnson, whose 10-game suspension was evident in the team's record last season. "I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody."

He's not exactly saying it will happen this year. He's just tired of not making the playoffs, he continued, because life in Philly is much "sweeter" when the team gets there.

Supposing they do, it turns out Johnson won't have to break out the checkbook to get Philly drunk if they cruise to the Super Bowl and win it.

Who knows if Bud Light is just mocking the Eagles like everyone else does, but here you have it:

This is great, too, because if we don't win the Super Bowl, we can just say the occasion warrants a better beer, anyway. Eagles fans had some fun with this on Twitter.



















