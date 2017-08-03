Bud Light: We'll cover Philly's beer tab if Eagles win Super Bowl

August 03, 2017
The NFL offseason can be a time of euphoria, delusionally induced by withdrawal as the months wear on without meaningful football games.
In 2017, most Eagles fans know better than to start talking about a Super Bowl appearance. We've taken our lumps and tend to ride with the team insofar as they show toughness and prove their potential on the field.
They have to start at least 2-0 before we're convinced they're winning a title.
After last Sunday's open training camp practice, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told a group of reporters he'll supply Philly with beer if the team brings the Lombardi Trophy down Broad Street. You can't really blame a player for wanting nothing less than a championship. For them, being "realistic" means training themselves to see that goal as a possibility on every snap.
"I have a lot to prove to this city," said Johnson, whose 10-game suspension was evident in the team's record last season. "I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody."
He's not exactly saying it will happen this year. He's just tired of not making the playoffs, he continued, because life in Philly is much "sweeter" when the team gets there.
Supposing they do, it turns out Johnson won't have to break out the checkbook to get Philly drunk if they cruise to the Super Bowl and win it.
Who knows if Bud Light is just mocking the Eagles like everyone else does, but here you have it:
.@LaneJohnson65 Let's make a bet. Win it all and the party is on us. Deal? https://t.co/syd5WHfsvo— Bud Light (@budlight) August 2, 2017
This is great, too, because if we don't win the Super Bowl, we can just say the occasion warrants a better beer, anyway. Eagles fans had some fun with this on Twitter.
Everyone waiting for the @Eagles to win a super bowl and get a free beer lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/vA5P7D9Sd7— Carlos Aguirre ✭✭✭✭✭ (@C_Aguirre3107) August 3, 2017
Everyone in philly if the Eagles win pic.twitter.com/WAMzkPvo2o— Matty Giordano (@MattGiordano25) August 3, 2017
I honestly think Bud Light is under estimating how big/long this party is gonna be if the Eagles win the Super Bowl. https://t.co/KeFpfPqvq4— Markelle McGeever (@markmcgeever1) August 3, 2017
if the eagles win a super bowl i will drink a bud light for the first time ever https://t.co/ysdbVDcenk— mike (real) (@TheMikes_) August 3, 2017