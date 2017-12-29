Budtender training to be offered in Philly in 2018

Interested in learning how to be a budtender? You could have your chance next month.

Hempstaff, a medical marijuana recruitment firm that bills itself as a nationwide leader in dispensary training, is set to hold two separate training and certification sessions on Jan. 20 in the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Island Avenue, near Philadelphia International Airport.

The classes start at 8 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.



Led by a trainer from Colorado, the classes cover laws pertaining to the medical marijuana industry and what to expect as a budtender, along with a slew of other topics. The training and certification are designed to give aspiring dispensary agents a resume boost, the Florida-based company writes in a lengthy description of its training.



A Facebook page for the training states that the classes are fast-paced and take four hours to complete. Those who pass a test with at least 75 percent will receive the company's budtender certification.

The company also offers a resume review for passing students.

"There is no state approved certification for Dispensary Training in ANY state yet, as it is still Federally Illegal, so this will be the best certification you can get!" the company states.

But admission to the course is limited and won't come cheap. Tickets on Eventbrite are going for $249 a pop, and there were only 40 open slots remaining between the two sessions as of Friday afternoon.

If available, tickets at the door will cost $300 apiece, the company said.

And for those who want to try their hand in budtending but can't make it on Jan. 20, don't fret.

Hempstaff plans to hold another session in Philly on April 7.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on a new marijuana program for Pennsylvania in April 2016. More than 10,000 patients have signed up since registration opened on Nov. 1.

State officials plan to fully implement the program by 2018.