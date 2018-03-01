March 01, 2018

Get a bouquet every week from Carousel House Farm's new CSA program

Will run for 22 weeks beginning in June

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Flowers CSA
Flower bouquet Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A woman arranges flowers into a bouquet.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting Carousel House Farm’s first-ever community supported agriculture (CSA) program, which will run for 22 weeks beginning in June.

You can currently sign up to receive a share of vegetables, which might include farm-fresh produce like tomatoes, arugula and zucchini. The medium share will be $370 total and the large share will be $635 total.

There's also an option to receive an individually arranged bouquet once a week over the course of five months – with a few off-weeks – for $140 total. It's a great deal if you're someone who routinely buys flowers for your home.

RELATED: Spruce Street Harbor Park announces opening date

A bouquet of flowers might include sunflowers, zinnias, strawflower, gomphrena, stock, celosia, amaranth, statice and more.

All of the produce and flowers will be grown by the farm, which is based at Carousel House, a recreation center in Fairmount Park for people with disabilities.

FarmPhilly, managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, runs garden programming with the attendees of Carousel House, both during the school year with adults and during summer with youth.

The produce and flowers will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Carousel House Farm on Avenue of the Republic.

Carousel House Farm CSA Program

Up to 22 weeks of fresh produce or 12 weeks of fresh flowers
$370 or $635 for produce and $140 for flowers
Pick up Tuesdays 4-7 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Carousel House Farm
4300 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 1913

