Get a bouquet every week from Carousel House Farm's new CSA program

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting Carousel House Farm’s first-ever community supported agriculture (CSA) program, which will run for 22 weeks beginning in June.

You can currently sign up to receive a share of vegetables, which might include farm-fresh produce like tomatoes, arugula and zucchini. The medium share will be $370 total and the large share will be $635 total.

There's also an option to receive an individually arranged bouquet once a week over the course of five months – with a few off-weeks – for $140 total. It's a great deal if you're someone who routinely buys flowers for your home.

A bouquet of flowers might include sunflowers, zinnias, strawflower, gomphrena, stock, celosia, amaranth, statice and more.



All of the produce and flowers will be grown by the farm, which is based at Carousel House, a recreation center in Fairmount Park for people with disabilities.

FarmPhilly, managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, runs garden programming with the attendees of Carousel House, both during the school year with adults and during summer with youth.

The produce and flowers will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Carousel House Farm on Avenue of the Republic.

