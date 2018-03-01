March 01, 2018

Spruce Street Harbor Park announces opening date

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parks Openings
Spruce Street Harbor Park Matt Stanley/DRWC

Spruce Street Harbor Park has announced when it will open for the 2018 season.

Spruce Street Harbor Park, the popular summer hangout at the Delaware River waterfront, has announced when it will open for the 2018 season.

Soon, locals and visitors will be able to enjoy the park's hammocks, boardwalk games, lawn chairs, floating garden, hanging glow sticks and food & drink.

RELATED: Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings

The opening date of the summer oasis is only a few months away. Spruce Street Harbor Park will open Friday, May 11.

Circle the date in your calendar and start counting down.

Spruce Street Harbor Park 2018 Summer Season

Opening Friday, May 11
Free
301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parks Openings Philadelphia Summer Spruce Street Harbor Park Family-Friendly Free

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Doug Pederson explains Duce Staley's new role as assistant head coach
030118DuceStaley

Relationships

Bad neighbors: The smoking files
02282018_smoking_unsplash

The Arts

What are the origins of the 'LOVE' design?
Stock_Carroll - LOVE Sculpture

Food & Drink

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings
Chaddsford Winery Sugar & Slice event

Environment

Cape Town water crisis reminds how Philly has been able to avoid its own drought disaster
Stock_Carroll - Delaware River

Sixers

Richaun Holmes deserves his chance to stick in the Sixers' rotation
022818-RichaunHolmes-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Riviera Maya Mexico

$493-$536 -- Riviera Maya: Intimate 5-Star All-Inclusive Stay

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Limited - Cancun Mexico

$294 -- All Inclusive Beachfront Cancun Resort for 2

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.