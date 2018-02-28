Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings

Which is your favorite: doughnuts, pizza or wine?

Wait, don't answer that, because with Chaddsford Winery's new pairing program, you don't have to choose – you get to indulge in all three.

The local winery will pair wine with two doughnuts and wine with two pizza slices. The cost is $20 per person.



If that's not enough, additional doughnuts, pizza and wine will be available for purchase à la carte.

The "Sugar and Slice" pairings will take place on the dates below.

• Saturday, April 7

• Sunday, April 8

• Saturday, April 14

• Sunday, April 15

• Saturday, April 21

• Sunday, April 22

Just pick a day to visit, register and arrive anytime between noon and 5 p.m. on your chosen date.



Saturdays and Sundays from April 7 through April 22

Between noon and 5 p.m. | $20 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

(610) 388-6221

