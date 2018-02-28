February 28, 2018

Doughnuts, pizza and wine? Local winery highlighting unexpected pairings

Your taste buds will love the sweet and salty combos

By Sinead Cummings
Which is your favorite: doughnuts, pizza or wine?

Wait, don't answer that, because with Chaddsford Winery's new pairing program, you don't have to choose – you get to indulge in all three.

The local winery will pair wine with two doughnuts and wine with two pizza slices. The cost is $20 per person.

If that's not enough, additional doughnuts, pizza and wine will be available for purchase à la carte.

The "Sugar and Slice" pairings will take place on the dates below.

• Saturday, April 7
• Sunday, April 8
• Saturday, April 14
• Sunday, April 15
• Saturday, April 21
• Sunday, April 22

Just pick a day to visit, register and arrive anytime between noon and 5 p.m. on your chosen date.

Sugar and Slice: Doughnut, Pizza and Wine Pairings

Saturdays and Sundays from April 7 through April 22
Between noon and 5 p.m. | $20 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317
(610) 388-6221

Sinead Cummings
