'This Is Us' star Chrissy Metz coming to Philly

We're nearing the end of Season 2 of "This Is Us," the hit NBC drama that makes us ugly cry.

This season we've watched The Big Three go through some intense life changes, and we finally found out exactly how Jack died. It's been emotional, to say the least.

March 13 will be the finale, and then we'll have to wait until 2019 for more Pearson family trials and triumphs.

In the meantime, we can learn more about Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson.

The actress is coming to Philly, to share moments from her own life with "This Is Us" fans.

She will be at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater on Monday, March 26. Tickets are now available.

Each ticket includes a copy of Metz’s memoir This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, which goes on sale Tuesday, March 27.

VIP tickets are also available. Included is a meet & greet and photo opportunity with Metz, a signed copy of her book and reserved premium seating.

Monday, March 26

8 p.m. | $40-$125 per person

Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102