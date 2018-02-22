Bill Murray to perform at Academy of Music

February 22, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Murray is coming to Philadelphia in April, to perform at the Academy of Music.
Murray will be joined by world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler to perform their theatrical album, "New Worlds," live.
On the album, Murray sings and reads American classics, accompanied by a violinist, a pianist and Vogler. "New Worlds" combines great literature with great music.
Murray and Vogler met at an airport and quickly struck up a friendship. The album debuted September 2017 and in early March, the pair will begin touring.
Tickets, which start at $45, are currently on sale for the Philadelphia show. It will take place Wednesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 4
7:30 p.m. | Starting at $45 per person
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102