February 22, 2018

Bill Murray to perform at Academy of Music

He will be joined by cellist Jan Vogler, to perform their theatrical album 'New Worlds' live

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Bill Murray
Bill Murray Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Feb 11, 2016; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Bill Murray smiles while on the 18th green during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Actor and comedian Bill Murray is coming to Philadelphia in April, to perform at the Academy of Music.

Murray will be joined by world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler to perform their theatrical album, "New Worlds," live.

On the album, Murray sings and reads American classics, accompanied by a violinist, a pianist and Vogler. "New Worlds" combines great literature with great music.

Murray and Vogler met at an airport and quickly struck up a friendship. The album debuted September 2017 and in early March, the pair will begin touring.

Tickets, which start at $45, are currently on sale for the Philadelphia show. It will take place Wednesday, April 4, at 7:30 p.m.

"Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends: New Worlds"

Wednesday, April 4
7:30 p.m. | Starting at $45 per person
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

