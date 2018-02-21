February 21, 2018

Sean Penn to promote first novel at Free Library of Philadelphia

'Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff' is a darkly funny work of fiction

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Oscar-winning actor, director and activist Sean Penn is coming to Philly this March, to discuss his first novel Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.

The darkly funny, fictional book is about Bob Honey, a modern American man who is a jack-of-all-trades. He's a septic tank salesman but also a part-time assassin. 

Eventually, Honey decides it's time to make a change and fight back against some of America’s most deeply entrenched monoliths.

Penn will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch on Thursday, March 29, at noon.

Tickets to the event are $30 and include Penn's book. They will go sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Sean Penn discussing Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff

Thursday, March 29
Noon | $30 per person
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

