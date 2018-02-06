February 06, 2018

More than 100 wines will be poured at Philly Wine Week's Opening Corks

Details on the kick-off event have been announced

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Man pouring wine Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Pour yourself a glass of wine.

The fifth annual Philly Wine Week, a city-wide celebration of wine, will kick off with Opening Corks on Thursday, March 22.

This year, the signature event will take place at the historic 23rd Street Armory in Center City.

More than 100 sought-after wines will be poured and there will be bites from Philly restaurants like The Good King Tavern, Di Bruno Bros., Barbuzzo, Oloroso, Jet Wine Bar, American Sardine Bar, Maison 208 and Lacroix.

RELATED: Watch the Oscars with hundreds of other movie fans at this glamorous party | Party for the Market takes on special importance as Reading Terminal turns 125

"We’re excited to keep Philly Wine Week chugging along and spreading the word that wine doesn’t have to be complicated, fussy or saved for a special occasion," stated Philly Wine Week co-founder Kate Moroney Miller.

Tickets to Opening Corks are now on sale. General admission tickets are $48 and a limited amount of VIP tickets are available for $90.

VIP guests will be able to enter the venue an hour early and can enjoy a Champagne bar and deluxe passed hors d’oeuvres.

Philly Wine Week 2018 will run Thursday, March 22, through Thursday, March 29. A day-by-day guide to the weeklong celebration will become available as it gets closer to the date.

2018 Opening Corks

Thursday, March 22
6-8 p.m. | $48 general admission; $90 VIP
23rd Street Armory
22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.