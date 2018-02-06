More than 100 wines will be poured at Philly Wine Week's Opening Corks

The fifth annual Philly Wine Week, a city-wide celebration of wine, will kick off with Opening Corks on Thursday, March 22.

This year, the signature event will take place at the historic 23rd Street Armory in Center City.

More than 100 sought-after wines will be poured and there will be bites from Philly restaurants like The Good King Tavern, Di Bruno Bros., Barbuzzo, Oloroso, Jet Wine Bar, American Sardine Bar, Maison 208 and Lacroix.

"We’re excited to keep Philly Wine Week chugging along and spreading the word that wine doesn’t have to be complicated, fussy or saved for a special occasion," stated Philly Wine Week co-founder Kate Moroney Miller.



Tickets to Opening Corks are now on sale. General admission tickets are $48 and a limited amount of VIP tickets are available for $90.



VIP guests will be able to enter the venue an hour early and can enjoy a Champagne bar and deluxe passed hors d’oeuvres.

Philly Wine Week 2018 will run Thursday, March 22, through Thursday, March 29. A day-by-day guide to the weeklong celebration will become available as it gets closer to the date.

Thursday, March 22

6-8 p.m. | $48 general admission; $90 VIP

23rd Street Armory

22 S. 23rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19103