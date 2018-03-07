Philly Wine Week 2018: A day-by-day guide to top events

The fifth annual Philly Wine Week will take place Thursday, March 22, through Thursday, March 29. More than 65 restaurants, bars and wine boutiques will host more than 100 events during the city-wide celebration of wine.

Start planning how you'll spend Philly Wine Week. Use our day-by-day guide below, where we've picked some of the most exciting upcoming events.

You can also search by day, type of event and venue on the Philly Wine Week website.

Thursday, March 22

Opening Corks – The signature event kicks off Philly Wine Week. More than 100 sought-after wines will be poured and there will be bites from Philly restaurants. Tickets are $48.

Pennsylvania Winery Underdog Series – In the spirit of the Eagles big victory, embrace another underdog this year: Pennsylvania wines. All week, High Street on Market will feature blind tastings of Pennsylvania wines versus other domestic wine regions to discover which wines are winners; $20 to participate.



Champagne and Seashells – aMuse in Le Meridien will be popping bottles and pairing the bubbly with oysters from both the East and West Coasts.

Friday, March 23

Wine Pong Tournament – Sign up individually or with a teammate to play wine pong at Maison 208. Tournament winners will receive a gift basket of wine. The entry fee is $35 and includes an open bar of select wines for the event, as well as complimentary dishes.

Talula's Cheese & Wine Happy Hour – Stop by Talula's Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. for complimentary cheeses paired with jams. To drink, there will be a wine tasting menu with unique and rare wines for $10 each.



California Wine Flight & Philadelphia Chocolates – For $20, enjoy three California wines paired with signature chocolates from Philly’s own Lore’s Chocolates.

Saturday, March 24

Can You Tell the Difference? – Head to ITV for an educational happy hour, where the difference between organic, biodynamic and sustainable wine practices will be discussed. A flight of three wines representing each category will be served, but you won't be told which is which. Will you be able to tell the difference?

Wines and Foods From Places You Love with The Love – Aimee Olexy and Stephen Starr's new restaurant The Love will host an intimate wine dinner for $150 per person.

Sunday, March 25

Make Your Own Vermouth – Plenty Cafe's owner Anthony Mascieri will discuss how to make vermouth. After, attendees will be provided with ingredients and step-by-step guidance to make their own. Price to be announced.



Fourth Annual Wine BBQ – American Sardine Bar will host a backyard barbecue. Sip on Pennsylvania wine by the fire pits, while chef Doreen Demarco prepares barbecue.

Cheesesteaks and Wine? – This unique tasting will pair five different wines with Philly favorites like soft pretzels, a mini cheesesteak, Tastykakes and Peanut Chews. The tasting is $35.

Monday, March 26

A Night in the Canary Islands – Taste your way through the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of northwestern Africa. The tasting will feature five wines paired with savory Spanish cheeses. The price is $40 to attend.

Lambrusco Fest 3.0 – Guest chefs, $5 plates of food and Lambrusco wines by the glass – sounds good, right? Just remember to bring cash.



Wine-Based Cocktail Competition – Become a judge at this fun cocktail competition for $25. Philly's most creative bartenders will be mixing wine-based concoctions for attendees to try.

Madeira Monday – Madeira reportedly was used by the founding fathers to toast the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Try some at Tria Cafe Rittenhouse, which will play the "Hamilton" soundtrack all day to set the mood.

Tuesday, March 27

Les Femmes du Vin – Women in wine will be pouring their favorite wines for their favorite charity at Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie. Tickets are $35, with 10 percent benefiting the sommelier’s causes of choice.

Wine Tasting: Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon – Taste five wines with six degrees (or fewer) of separation from Kevin Bacon. Tickets for the event at Jet Wine Bar are $45.

Wine Quizzo – Arrive early at Vintage Wine Bar to nab a seat. Participants will test their knowledge on all things wine. Wine prizes and gift cards will be given out.

Wednesday, March 28

Rainbow Wine Night – Jet Wine Bar will feature wines in shades of green, orange, pink and black. The colorful wines will be available by the glass and as a flight.

A Day in the Life of a Sommelier – Guests at Osteria will step into the shoes of a sommelier for a reception-style “trade tasting” of wines from 10 different distributors and ambassadors. Light bites will also be served. Tickets are $65.



Diving into La Dive – The wine women of Walnut Street Café​ and The Good King Tavern invite you to relive their recent trip to France for La Dive Bouteille, a natural wine fair in the Loire Valley. Enjoy dinner at Walnut Street Café with 12 wines then head to The Good King Tavern for the after-party. Pricing to be announced.

Thursday, March 29

Exotic Wine Flight – Taste wines from lesser-known wine making regions. There will be red wine from Greece, Pinot Grigio from Slovenia and riesling from South Africa. The flight is $13.

Big Bottles of Killer B's – Stop in for your last chance to sip glasses from large format bottles and magnums of bold wines. The event will take place each night of Philly Wine Week.