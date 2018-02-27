February 27, 2018

Philadelphia proclaimed ‘cool’ in national ranking

Forbes' list of 'must-see cities' highlights restaurants, Barnes Foundation and the new Four Seasons

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Inside the Wm. Mulherin’s Sons restaurant at the corner of Front and Master streets.

Thanks to good Italian food, Super Bowl LII, and, weirdly, a new Four Seasons opening in 2018, Philadelphia has been officially proclaimed “cool” by the powers that be at Forbes magazine.

Philadelphia ranks with nine other cities on what Forbes calls “a new list of must-see cities,” comprised of places “that we never would have given a second glance.”

No matter how shady the backhanded compliment, travel experts nonetheless have positive things to say about Philly, especially Fishtown. Forbes also notes the Barnes Foundation and upscale boutique Vestige, as well as restaurants Wm. Mulherin’s Sons and Royal Boucherie, as noteworthy draws. Forbes is really jazzed about the new Four Seasons headed for the Comcast Center, too.

Philadelphia isn’t the only Pennsylvania city to join the list. Forbes also gave a shoutout to our neighbors in Lancaster (though it describes it instead as “just three hours from New York City” –whatever). The region known best for its large Amish population is described as a “newly hip Victorian city” with repurposed warehouses playing host to some thriving businesses and restaurants.

Other "cool" cities according to Forbes include Louisville; Detroit; Savannah; Portland, Maine, Columbus, Indiana; Richmond, Virginia; Baltimore; and San Antonio.

Check out the full Forbes article here.

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

