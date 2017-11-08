Philly's Zahav named one of the country’s most ‘essential’ restaurants

For the fourth year in a row, one Old City restaurant has been proclaimed among the nation’s most “essential.”

Other Philly restaurants have gotten some national buzz lately, with no less than four of the city’s pizzerias representing the best in all of Pennsylvania, and Bon Appetit's recent love for South Philly’s Palizzi Social Club landing that restaurant on the magazine’s “Hot 10” list.

Now Eater has just unveiled its 2017 list of the 38 essential restaurants for the entire country, marking the fourth time the website had taken on this endeavor. For the fourth year, modern Israeli restaurant Zahav has been included, making it one of eight restaurants to be ranked on the countrywide list each of the four years Eater has compiled it.

Zahav opened in 2008 with Chef Michael Solomonov and is the crowning jewel of the Cook N’ Solo restaurant family, which includes the likes of Federal Donuts, Dizengoff, Abe Fisher, and others.

It is the only restaurant in Philadelphia to make this year’s list, though Vedge has gotten a shout-out in the past. It is also the only restaurant in all of Pennsylvania (or New Jersey, for that matter) to land a spot.

“Israeli cuisine … is trending in the United States, but the finest place still to relish its complexities is at the flagship of Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook,” Eater's description reads.

Check out the full Eater list here.