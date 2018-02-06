February 06, 2018

Carson Wentz is now engaged

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz Carson Wentz/Instagram

Carson Wentz proposes to his girlfriend, Madison Oberg.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going to be a married man.

Wentz posted to Instagram Tuesday showing off the ring he gave his girlfriend, Madison Oberg, who said yes.

"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring," Wentz wrote, referencing the ring he'll be getting after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. "Can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!"

Wentz, 25, started dating Oberg sometime after he and his high school sweetheart, Melissa Uhrich, quietly split up. According to the New York Post, Oberg is a former intern with the Mission of Hope: Haiti, a charity Wentz is heavily involved with. Other than that, not much is known about her background.

