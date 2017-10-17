Carson Wentz has the No. 1-selling NFL jersey, according to Dick's

October 17, 2017
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is an MVP candidate leading the NFC's best team, and the jersey market is responding appropriately.
A weekly report from Dick's Sporting Goods that tracks the highest-selling jerseys among fans says Wentz's is the best-seller this week, a bump from No. 2 last week.
Wentz takes the crown from Dak Prescott, quarterback of the division rival Cowboys. He fell to No. 4 on a bye week. Rounding out the top five are Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (second), Broncos linebacker Von Miller (third) and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (fifth).
On the season as a whole, Wentz is third behind Prescott and Brady, respectively.
The only other Eagles player to crack the top 100 this week is tight end Zach Ertz, who is having a breakout season. His jersey comes in at 51st.
Surprisingly absent from Dick's jersey rankings, both on a weekly basis and the season as a whole, is the Eagles defense.
Offensive players dominate sales, according to Dick's report. But the sporting goods chain allows you to filter out offensive players and only show the highest-selling defensive players' jerseys.
Not one Eagles defensive player cracked the top 36 (the farthest the rankings allow you to go down) for this week or the season as a whole. That seems a bit odd, considering how well the Eagles defense has played this year and with stars on the front seven like Fletcher Cox.
Overall, however, Eagles jerseys are flying off the shelves, probably thanks to Wentz. The team ranks sixth on the year in total jersey sales and second this week after an impressive win over the Panthers.