Carson Wentz has the No. 1-selling NFL jersey, according to Dick's

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is an MVP candidate leading the NFC's best team, and the jersey market is responding appropriately.

A weekly report from Dick's Sporting Goods that tracks the highest-selling jerseys among fans says Wentz's is the best-seller this week, a bump from No. 2 last week.

Wentz takes the crown from Dak Prescott, quarterback of the division rival Cowboys. He fell to No. 4 on a bye week. Rounding out the top five are Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (second), Broncos linebacker Von Miller (third) and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (fifth).