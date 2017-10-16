Eagles are all alone atop the NFC

Six weeks into the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles are alone at the top of the NFC standings, at 5-1. Every other team in the conference has at least two losses.

Here is an updated look at the NFC standings:

NFC Record Conf record Div record GB Eagles 5-1 4-0 2-0 - Vikings 4-2 4-1 2-1 1 Rams 4-2 3-2 2-1 1 Packers 4-2 3-2 1-1 1 Panthers 4-2 2-2 0-1 1 Falcons 3-2 3-1 0-0 1.5 Seahawks 3-2 2-1 2-0 1.5 Saints 3-2 2-1 1-0 1.5 Redskins 3-2 2-1 0-1 1.5 Lions 3-3 3-3 1-0 2 Cardinals 3-3 2-3 1-0 2 Buccaneers 2-3 2-2 0-0 2.5 Cowboys 2-3 2-2 1-0 2.5 Bears 2-4 0-4 0-2 3 Giants 1-5 0-4 0-2 4 49ers 0-6 0-5 0-3 5



The biggest development from Sunday's games was the injury sustained by Green Bay Packers quarterback (and maybe the best football player on the planet) Aaron Rodgers, who broke his collarbone and could be done for the season.

With Brett Hundley filling in for Rodgers, the Packers' offense was ineffective, as Green Bay fell to the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers managed just 227 total yards and Hundley was intercepted three times.

Meanwhile, the Eagles already beat one of the other 4-2 teams on the road (Panthers), one is quarterbacked by Case Keenum and/or Sam Bradford (Vikings), and the other is a team that hasn't had a winning record since 2003 (Rams).

The Eagles are in a significant position of power in the NFC.

