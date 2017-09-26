Eagles NFL
092617JakeElliott Matt Rourke/AP

Getting carried off the field and collecting the starting quarterback's game check beats being on the Bengals' practice squad, I'd imagine.

September 26, 2017

Carson Wentz owes Jake Elliott his game check

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

When Philadelphia Eagles kicker (and new local legend) Jake Elliott lined up to attempt a 61-yard field goal for the win this past Sunday against the New York Giants, if you didn't think he wouldn't make it, you weren't alone.

Carson Wentz didn't seem to think he'd hit it, though he was certainly hopeful. Wentz was mic'd up for the game against the Giants, and audio tape caught him telling linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill just before the kick that he would give Elliott his game check if Elliott made the kick. 

The Eagles' own Twitter account dimed out Wentz. Take a listen:

Pay up, Carson.

