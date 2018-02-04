February 04, 2018

Carson Wentz throws passes during Super Bowl pregame

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
020418CarsonWentz Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz was uncorking bombs during pregame warmups.

MINNEAPOLIS – It wasn't that long ago that Carson Wentz was hobbling around with crutches during pregame warmups, and then a cane. During warmups for the Super Bowl, Wentz was playing catch with some Eagles employees.

Wentz has a long road to recovery ahead for a torn ACL that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams Week 14, but there's nothing wrong whatsoever with his arm strength.

Here he is lofting a lollipop close to 50 yards in the air. 

Prior to this video, he was ripping 50-yarders on a line off of his back foot.

Wentz told reporters a couple Fridays ago that he will be ready for the start of the 2018 regular season.We'll see, but it's an encouraging sign that he is able to move around a little and throw the way that he is above.

