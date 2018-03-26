Celebrate Philly's greatest win with a trip to see the Birds play in London

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate the Birds’ big win? We’ve got just the thing – a trip to London this October to sightsee and watch the 2018 world champions take on Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.



This is your opportunity to join other diehard fans for a 6-day trip to London led by ProActive Sports Tours, a fully-insured, professional travel company that’s privy to wholesale pricing points that are unmatched in the industry. With round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, meals, sightseeing tours and game-day tickets all included and managed for you by the trip leaders, this travel tour is sure to be the ultimate fan experience. The trip will take place on October 17-22 or 24-29 (pending confirmation of the team's schedule).

Here’s the itinerary:

Wednesday: Travel Day

Depart Philadelphia (or Newark) for London.

Thursday: London Eye & Short Walking Tour

Check into your hotel, enjoy a group lunch at a local pub and begin the sightseeing with a visit to the famous London Eye – the best way to take in the city. End the day with a short walking tour to get familiar with the neighborhood.

Friday: Sightseeing & West End Show

Start the day with a guided tour of London’s most fascinating sites, including the House of Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Abby, Buckingham Palace, and more. Finish the evening by attending a West End show.

Saturday: Tower of London & A Taste of English Football

The day kicks off with a visit to one of London’s most famous landmarks – the Tower of London. After lunch, the group will visit the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal Football Club.

Sunday: Game Day

Enjoy the day watching the Birds play in London for the very first time. The team will be taking on Jacksonville at Wembley stadium, the largest football stadium in the United Kingdom with a 90,000-person capacity. After a big win (hopefully!), you’ll celebrate the group’s time together with a farewell dinner.

Monday: Travel Day

Depart London for Philadelphia or Newark.

Pricing for this 6-day/5-night tour:

$1,575 without airfare included



$2,175 with round-trip airfare out of Newark



$2,325 with round-trip airfare out of Philadelphia

To book your trip or learn more, visit ProActive Sports Tours website now.

Have more questions? E-mail Brad Hosey at BHosey@ProActiveTravel.com or call him at (800) 998-9345.