More than 100 restaurants offering dining deals during Center City Restaurant Week

The Fall 2017 Center City District Restaurant Week will run from Sunday, Sept. 10, through Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Restaurants taking part in the dining event range from longtime favorites like R2L and Continental, to new additions like Harp & Crown and Lou Bird’s.



Three-course dinners will be $35 per person and three-course lunches will be $20.

More than 100 restaurants are participating. Below is the full list.



1225 Raw Sushi & Sake Bar

24

a. kitchen

Abe Fisher

Aki Japanese Restaurant

Aldine Restaurant

Alma de Cuba

Amada

Amis Trattoria

aMuse at le Meridien

Aqimero

Audrey Claire BYOB

Bank & Bourbon

Barbuzzo

Baril

Barra Rossa

Bellini Grill

Bistro 7

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bistrot La Minette

Bleu Martini

Brauhaus Schmitz

Bridget Foy's

Bud and Marilyn's

Buddakan

Butcher and Singer

The Cambridge

The Capital Grille

Caribou Café

Chima Brazilian Steakhouse

Chops

Common Wealth Old City

Continental Restaurant & Martini Bar

Craftsman Row Saloon

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

The Dandelion

D'Angelo Ristorante Italiano

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Del Frisco's

Devil's Alley

Devon Seafood Grill

DiNardo's Famous Seafood

El Vez

Entrée BYOB

Estia Restaurant

Farmicia

Fine Palate

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Franky Bradley's

Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant

Garces Trading Co.

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Harp & Crown

Hawthornes

High Street on Market

Indeblue Bar & Restaurant

James

Jamonera

Jane G's

Knock Bar & Restaurant

La Famiglia Ristorante

La Fontana Della Citta

La Nonna

La Peg

La Viola East

La Viola West

LaScala's

Liberte Lounge

The Little Lion

Little Nonna's

Lolita

Lou Birds

Maggiano's Little Italy

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

Marmont Steakhouse & Bar

Max Brenner

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks

Melograno BYOB

Mercato

Mixto Restaurante

Morton's Steakhouse Philadelphia

Ocean Prime

The Olde Bar

Opa

Osteria

Oyster House

Panorama

Pinefish

The Plough & The Stars

Porcini Restaurant

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Pub & Kitchen

Pumpkin BYOB

R2L

Red Owl Tavern

Russet BYOB

Sampan

Scarpetta

Seafood Unlimited

SOUTH

South Gate

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice 28

Square 1682

SuGa

Tequilas Restaurant

Time Restaurant

Tinto

Twenty Manning Grill

The Twisted Tail

Valanni

Veda

Vesper

Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro

Volver

Whetstone Tavern

XIX

Xochitl Restaurant

Yakitori Boy

Zahav Restaurant

Zama

Zinc Restaurant

Reservations for most participating restaurants can be made through OpenTable. Menus can be viewed here.

Sunday, Sept. 10 through Tuesday, Sept. 19

$20-$35 per person

Various Center City locations