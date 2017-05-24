Food & Drink Happy Hour
Drinking at Independence beer Garden Courtesy of Independence Beer Garden/PhillyVoice

Drink outside at Independence Beer Garden, one of the bars participating in CCD Sips.

May 24, 2017

Check out all the CCD Sips specials for this summer

Fashion and beauty retailers join bars and restaurants offering specials on Wednesdays

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Wondering when and where CCD Sips will take place this year?

Every Wednesday from June 7 through Aug. 30, restaurants and bars in Center City will offer wine, beer and cocktail specials during happy hour, from 5-7 p.m.

At each participating location (there are close to 100), cocktails will be $5, wine will be $4, beer will be $3, and appetizers will be half-priced

The majority of the $5 cocktails will feature Effen Vodka, this year's Sips sponsor, but food & drink will vary at each bar and restaurant.

Many Sips hot spots have posted their specials, displayed in a new layout that makes navigation easier.

Also new this year, fashion and beauty retailers are taking part in CCD Sips and are offering in-store specials every Wednesday before happy hour begins.

There will be opportunities to win Center City shopping sprees, too. Center City District asks Sips attendees to post a picture of their outfit on Instagram (tagging @ShopCenterCity and using #CCDSipsStyle) to enter the contest each week.

CCD Sips Summer 2017

Wednesdays from June 7 through Aug. 30
5-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Center City

