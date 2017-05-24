Check out all the CCD Sips specials for this summer

Wondering when and where CCD Sips will take place this year?

Every Wednesday from June 7 through Aug. 30, restaurants and bars in Center City will offer wine, beer and cocktail specials during happy hour, from 5-7 p.m.

At each participating location (there are close to 100), cocktails will be $5, wine will be $4, beer will be $3, and appetizers will be half-priced.

The majority of the $5 cocktails will feature Effen Vodka, this year's Sips sponsor, but food & drink will vary at each bar and restaurant.

Many Sips hot spots have posted their specials, displayed in a new layout that makes navigation easier.

Also new this year, fashion and beauty retailers are taking part in CCD Sips and are offering in-store specials every Wednesday before happy hour begins.

There will be opportunities to win Center City shopping sprees, too. Center City District asks Sips attendees to post a picture of their outfit on Instagram (tagging @ShopCenterCity and using #CCDSipsStyle) to enter the contest each week.

5-7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Center City