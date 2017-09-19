Food & Drink Fundraisers
Dog with wine glasses at table InspiringViews/iStock

A dog sits at the table.

September 19, 2017

Chefs' Night for PAWS will create a mini-Philly under one roof

Dine neighborhood-by-neighborhood

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Monday, Oct. 2, Chefs' Night for PAWS will take place at Skybox Event Center. The culinary event is a fundraiser for the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

Chefs from restaurants across the city will be creating dishes for attendees.

The event will be set up like a mini-Philly, with chefs grouped by location, replicas of neighborhood icons and video from the area.

"Guests [will go] on a visual tour, while they enjoy the flavors and meet culinary stars who give the area its unique personality," the event description states.

Participating restaurants include Jamonera, El Vez, Izumi, Opa, Little Lion, Will, Noord, Del Frisco's, CHeU Noodle Bar and many others. The list is being updated daily.

General admission tickets are $175 each or $300 for a pair. There's also a VIP option that includes a preview hour, a VIP lounge area where chefs will personally present their dishes and admission to the after-party.

All proceeds support PAWS’ efforts to save homeless pets and prevent others from entering shelters in the first place.

Chefs' Night for PAWS

Monday, Oct. 2
6-10 p.m. | $175 for general admission ticket
Skybox
2424 E. York St.


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

