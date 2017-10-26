Food Chicken
October 26, 2017

Chick-fil-A testing spicy chicken strips in Philly

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Chick-fil-A is seeing how customers react to some hotter additions to the chain's menu, and Philadelphians can get a taste.

The fast-food chain announced earlier this month it is temporarily introducing Spicy Chick-n-Strips to menus in participating restaurants in Philadelphia and parts of Texas, while a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is being tested in St. Louis, Knoxville and Orlando. 

It's an attempt to lure the ever-elusive millennial market, as "preferences for spicy flavors are growing" among the generation, according to Chick-fil-A.

Here's the description of the strips, per a press release:

The new Spicy Chick-n-Strips combine two customer favorites – the Spicy Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and the original Chick-n-Strips – with a bold new entrée that’s packed with flavor. The strips are seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, hand-breaded and cooked in 100 percent refined peanut oil.

The release doesn't specify which Philadelphia restaurants are participating, or how long the test items will remain on the menu. But someone should tell Markelle Fultz about this while he recovers from his mysterious shoulder injury.

