Chris Christie reportedly in talks over joining CNN, MSNBC

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will leave office in January, but he may still talk regularly on TV aftre he does.

CNN reported Friday that Christie is in negotiations with the cable news network and its rival, MSNBC, about a possible contributor deal.

The governor is reportedly not in talks with Fox News.

Citing unnamed sources, the report indicated that talks aren't too advanced, partially because the state's ethics rules bar serious negotiations with the networks while the Republican still is in office.

A spokesperson for Christie told CNN.com that he would not discuss Christie's future plans.

New Jersey's governor confirmed an interest in broadcasting when he auditioned to replace longtime WFAN host Mike Francesca in July.

The two-day session came about a week after an NJ.com photographer captured him lounging on Fourth of July weekend in a beach chair with his family at Island Beach State Park, which had been closed to the public due to a brief state government shutdown.

Naturally, it was bound to have its moments. One of them included Christie essentially telling a caller he was a "communist" after the person called him a "fat ass" on the air.

The New York Daily News reported last month that the radio station was no longer considering the governor for the job.

But in a later statement, Christie claimed he actually denied a request from the station to do "additional shows," but he said he'd be happy to continue filling in for morning co-host Boomer Esiason when available.