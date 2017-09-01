Government Medical Marijuana
Stenton Avenue medical marijuana dispensary Google Maps/

TerraVida Holistic Centers plans to open a medical marijuana dispensary at 8319 Stenton Ave., but a Philadelphia councilwoman said she will try to block it.

September 01, 2017

Citing community opposition, Philly medical marijuana dispensary relocates

Owner: East Mount Airy residents spoke. We listened.

Government Medical Marijuana Philadelphia Cindy Bass Marijuana Pennsylvania Mount Airy Neighbors
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Strong opposition from a Philadelphia community has caused a medical marijuana center to abandon its proposed location.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health this week allowed TerraVida Holistic Centers to leave its planned location in East Mount Airy and reopen elsewhere in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Earlier this summer, Councilwoman Cherelle Parker vowed to appeal the zoning permit initially issued to TerraVida for a former bank building on the 8300 block of Stenton Avenue. She criticized its close proximity to a daycare and pointed to wide-ranging concerns from neighbors.

In a statement, the company wrote that the East Mount Airy location would have catered to "an underserved population of patients, create high paying jobs, increase security for the neighbors, reduce crime and beautify a vacant building."

"However, the neighbors have spoken and we have listened," the company stated.

The company's owner, Chris Visco, told Philly.com that TerraVida lost roughly $100,000 in permit, zoning and legal fees for the Stenton Avenue location.

In a statement, he said he intends to relocate elsewhere in the city.

Visco also said he worked with Councilwoman Cindy Bass and state lawmakers on the move.

"This is obviously great news for the community, which was never opposed to medical marijuana but did not want a dispensary in their residential neighborhood,” Bass said in a statement. “I’m ecstatic that we found a solution that could work for everyone.”

TerraVida has two additional dispensaries planned for Sellersville and Abingdon. Under state law, all three proposed dispensaries must open by early January.

The three remaining proposed medical marijuana centers in Philly are Restore Integrative Wells Center on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown; PharmaCannis LIFE at Philadelphia Mills mall; and Holistic Pharma on Krewstown Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Parks

083017_Boxerstrail

Philly becomes first U.S. city to map urban trails on Google Street View

Eagles

012317_Roseman-Pederson_AP

Expect Eagles to 'be active' on waiver wire following upcoming roster cuts

Holidays

Umbrella

10 things to do if it rains Labor Day weekend in Philly

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.