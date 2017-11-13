Eagles NFL
Cole Beasley Cowboys wide receiver Roger Steinman/AP

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley walks along the bench area during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

November 13, 2017

Cole Beasley to Howard Eskin: 'Dumbest s*** I've ever heard'

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

We're still a little less than a week out from a key divisional matchup between the rival Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, but the hype has already begun — specifically, a Dallas wide receiver getting into it with a Philadelphia radio host notorious for pushing people's buttons.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough go of it Sunday afternoon against the Falcons, getting sacked eight times and losing two fumbles. 

While he rushed for a touchdown and threw no picks, he had no touchdown passes in the 27-7 road loss.

Prescott was without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith protecting him, as he was out of the game with back and groin injuries. 

His team also was without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is finally serving a six-game suspension for incidents of physical violence against his former girlfriend, allegations Elliott has disputed and ultimately unsuccessfully appealed.

SportsRadio WIP host Howard Eskin said that Sunday's perfomance against Atlanta proved Prescott, who overall is having a good season statistically, "is not that special." That didn't sit well with Cowboys wideout Cole Beasley.

Eskin responded to Beasely's comment, tweeting that Prescott is not the same quarterback without a running game.

Here's to hoping Eskin, who reports from the sideline for WIP radio broadcasts of Eagles games, encounters Beasley sometime during the primetime matchup. Sunday night can't come soon enough!

Daniel Craig

