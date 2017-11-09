Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension back on again

At this point, I feel like we can just copy and paste the same article every time Ezekiel Elliott's suspension is back on again, but, well, it's back on again, per Tom Pelissaro of ESPN:

I have little idea what any of the legal mumbo jumbo in the attached picture means, but most experts are saying that Elliott's six-game suspension is "for real for real" this time, which would mean that Elliott would miss the Cowboys' Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 19.

The Cowboys rely extremely heavily on Elliott, as he has carried the ball 158 times in the last six games. If there's a team equipped to handle Elliott and the Cowboys' rushing attack, it's the Eagles. As we've noted several times, here is what the Eagles' defense has done against opposing running backs this season:

Opposing RBs Rushes Yards YPC TD Redskins 13 34 2.6 0 Chiefs 13 81 6.2 2 Giants 17 49 2.9 0 Chargers 13 58 4.5 1 Cardinals 13 17 1.3 0 Panthers 13 1 0.1 0 Redskins 14 54 3.9 0 49ers 18 54 3.0 0 Broncos 19 35 1.8 0 TOTAL 133 383 2.9 3





The Cowboys' opponents during Elliott's six-game suspension, should it stand, are as follows:



• Week 10: At Falcons

• Week 11: Eagles

• Week 12: Chargers

• Week 13: Redskins

• Week 14: At Giants

• Week 15: At Raiders



So, we'll see. I'll buy it when Elliott is standing on the sidelines in street clothes.

