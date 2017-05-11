An updated look at the Eagles' depth chart

May 11, 2017
Any time the Philadelphia Eagles make a roster move, we'll attempt to update the team's depth chart (as we see it). Here's a look at the Eagles' offensive, defensive, and special teams units:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Nick Foles
|Matt McGloin
|Jerod Evans (R)
|RB
|Darren Sproles
|Wendell Smallwood
|Donnel Pumphrey (R)
|Corey Clement (R)
|Ryan Mathews (inj)
|WR1
|Alshon Jeffery
|Mack Hollins (R)
|Dorial Green-Beckham
|Bryce Treggs
|Greg Ward (R)
|WR2
|Torrey Smith
|Shelton Gibson (R)
|Nelson Agholor
|Marcus Johnson
|David Watford
|Slot WR
|Jordan Matthews
|Paul Turner
|Byron Marshall
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Brent Celek
|Trey Burton
|Anthony Denham
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Matt Tobin
|Dillon Gordon
|LG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Allen Barbre
|Dallas Thomas
|Aaron Neary
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Stefen Wisniewski
|Josh Andrews
|Tyler Orlosky (R)
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Chance Warmack
|Darrell Greene
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|Taylor Hart
|1
|2
|3
|4
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Vinny Curry
|Steven Means
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Destiny Vaeao
|Elijah Qualls (R)
|Winston Craig (R)
|DT
|Tim Jernigan
|Beau Allen
|Justin Hamilton
|Charles Walker (R)
|RDE
|Chris Long
|Derek Barnett (R)
|Marcus Smith
|Alex McCalister
|OLB
|Nigel Bradham
|Nathan Gerry (R)
|Najee Goode
|MLB
|Jordan Hicks
|Joe Walker
|Don Cherry
|OLB
|Mychal Kendricks
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|CB
|Jalen Mills
|Dwayne Gratz
|Aaron Grymes
|Mitchell White
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Jaylen Watkins
|Terrence Brooks
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Chris Maragos
|Tre Sullivan (R)
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Rasul Douglas (R)
|C.J. Smith
|Sidney Jones (R) (inj)
|Slot CB
|Ron Brooks
|Randall Goforth (R)
|Jomal Wiltz (R)
|1
|2
|K
|Caleb Sturgis
|P
|Donnie Jones
|Cameron Johnston (R)
|LS
|Jon Dorenbos
|KR
|Wendell Smallwood
|Nelson Agholor
|PR
|Darren Sproles
