Eagles NFL
050517DougPederson Michael Perez/AP

Doug and Carson.

May 11, 2017

An updated look at the Eagles' depth chart

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles depth chart
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Any time the Philadelphia Eagles make a roster move, we'll attempt to update the team's depth chart (as we see it). Here's a look at the Eagles' offensive, defensive, and special teams units:

Offense

 QBCarson Wentz Nick Foles Matt McGloin Jerod Evans (R)  
 RBDarren Sproles Wendell Smallwood Donnel Pumphrey (R) Corey Clement (R) Ryan Mathews (inj
 WR1Alshon Jeffery Mack Hollins (R) Dorial Green-Beckham Bryce Treggs Greg Ward (R) 
 WR2Torrey Smith  Shelton Gibson (R)Nelson Agholor Marcus Johnson David Watford 
 Slot WR Jordan Matthews Paul TurnerByron Marshall   
 TEZach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton Anthony Denham  
 LTJason Peters Matt Tobin Dillon Gordon   
 LGIsaac Seumalo  Allen BarbreDallas Thomas Aaron Neary  
 CJason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski Josh Andrews Tyler Orlosky (R)  
 RGBrandon Brooks Chance Warmack Darrell Greene   
 RTLane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Taylor Hart   


Defense

 LDEBrandon Graham Vinny Curry Steven Means  
 DTFletcher Cox Destiny Vaeao Elijah Qualls (R) Winston Craig (R) 
 DT Tim Jernigan Beau AllenJustin Hamilton Charles Walker (R) 
 RDEChris Long Derek Barnett (R) Marcus Smith Alex McCalister 
OLB Nigel Bradham Nathan Gerry (R) Najee Goode  
 MLB Jordan Hicks Joe WalkerDon Cherry  
 OLB Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill  
 CBJalen Mills Dwayne Gratz Aaron GrymesMitchell White 
 SMalcolm Jenkins  Jaylen WatkinsTerrence Brooks  
 S Rodney McLeodChris Maragos Tre Sullivan (R)  
 CBPatrick Robinson Rasul Douglas (R) C.J. SmithSidney Jones (R) (inj
 Slot CB Ron BrooksRandall Goforth (R) Jomal Wiltz (R)  

Special teams

 
Caleb Sturgis  
 Donnie JonesCameron Johnston (R) 
LS  Jon Dorenbos 
KR Wendell Smallwood Nelson Agholor 
PR Darren Sproles  

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

