An updated look at the Eagles' depth chart

Any time the Philadelphia Eagles make a roster move, we'll attempt to update the team's depth chart (as we see it). Here's a look at the Eagles' offensive, defensive, and special teams units:

Offense

1 2 3 4 5 QB Carson Wentz Nick Foles Matt McGloin Jerod Evans (R) RB Darren Sproles Wendell Smallwood Donnel Pumphrey (R) Corey Clement (R) Ryan Mathews ( inj ) WR1 Alshon Jeffery Mack Hollins (R) Dorial Green-Beckham Bryce Treggs Greg Ward (R) WR2 Torrey Smith Shelton Gibson (R) Nelson Agholor Marcus Johnson David Watford Slot WR Jordan Matthews Paul Turner Byron Marshall TE Zach Ertz Brent Celek Trey Burton Anthony Denham LT Jason Peters Matt Tobin Dillon Gordon LG Isaac Seumalo Allen Barbre Dallas Thomas Aaron Neary C Jason Kelce Stefen Wisniewski Josh Andrews Tyler Orlosky (R) RG Brandon Brooks Chance Warmack Darrell Greene RT Lane Johnson Halapoulivaati Vaitai Taylor Hart





Defense

1 2 3 4 LDE Brandon Graham Vinny Curry Steven Means DT Fletcher Cox Destiny Vaeao Elijah Qualls (R) Winston Craig (R) DT Tim Jernigan Beau Allen Justin Hamilton Charles Walker (R) RDE Chris Long Derek Barnett (R) Marcus Smith Alex McCalister OLB Nigel Bradham Nathan Gerry (R) Najee Goode MLB Jordan Hicks Joe Walker Don Cherry OLB Mychal Kendricks Kamu Grugier-Hill CB Jalen Mills Dwayne Gratz Aaron Grymes Mitchell White S Malcolm Jenkins Jaylen Watkins Terrence Brooks S Rodney McLeod Chris Maragos Tre Sullivan (R) CB Patrick Robinson Rasul Douglas (R) C.J. Smith Sidney Jones (R) ( inj ) Slot CB Ron Brooks Randall Goforth (R) Jomal Wiltz (R)



Special teams

1 2 K Caleb Sturgis P Donnie Jones Cameron Johnston (R) LS Jon Dorenbos KR Wendell Smallwood Nelson Agholor PR Darren Sproles