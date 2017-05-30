Games Scavenger Hunts
Woodford Mansion is one of Fairmount Park's historic homes.

May 30, 2017

Compete in first-ever Historic Fairmount Park Scavenger Hunt

Explore six historic houses during the game

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting a scavenger hunt on Sunday, June 4. Participants in the new event will explore six historic houses in Fairmount Park while searching for clues.

Competitors have three hours to complete the hunt. Afterward, all are welcome to head to Parks on Tap. The traveling beer garden will be at the Belmont Plateau. Participants in the game who are 21-plus can enjoy a free drink while there.

To join in the scavenger hunt, each individual must purchase a ticket for $25 (Fairmount Park Conservancy members receive a discount) and specify a team they're competing with or write "need a team."

Teams of two to five can compete in the scavenger hunt on foot, by bicycle, by car or any other legal form of transportation.

The hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. at Lloyd Hall on Boathouse Row. Prior to the start, teams will need to download a free app onto their phones called Scavify in order to play.

Point-based prizes will be awarded at the end of the hunt at Belmont Plateau. The game will take place rain or shine.

Historic Fairmount Park Scavenger Hunt

Sunday, June 4
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $15-$25 per person
Lloyd Hall
1 Boathouse Row

Sinead Cummings

