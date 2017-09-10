Cornerback Ronald Darby leaves Eagles' opener with gruesome foot injury

Ronald Darby, who became the Eagles’ best cornerback the second he was acquired from the Bills this summer for Jordan Matthews, was carted off the field after suffering an ugly non-contact injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ season opener against the Redskins.

Darby’s right foot bent gruesomely after planting while in coverage. He stayed down for several minutes. He appeared to have an air cast on his ankle as he left the field.

The Eagles officially ruled Darby out of the game with an ankle injury.

With Rasul Douglas inactive, the Eagles dressed just three corners in the game — Darby, Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson. Robinson replaced Darby on the outside. Jaylen Watkins could also play corner in an emergency.

The Eagles led the Redskins 13-0 when Darby was injured.