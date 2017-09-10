Eagles NFL
AP_17253651859897.jpg Alex Brandon/AP

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby rides a cart off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Landover, Md.

September 10, 2017

Cornerback Ronald Darby leaves Eagles' opener with gruesome foot injury

Eagles NFL Landover Redskins Ronald Darby
By PhillyVoice staff

Ronald Darby, who became the Eagles’ best cornerback the second he was acquired from the Bills this summer for Jordan Matthews, was carted off the field after suffering an ugly non-contact injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ season opener against the Redskins.

Darby’s right foot bent gruesomely after planting while in coverage. He stayed down for several minutes. He appeared to have an air cast on his ankle as he left the field.

The Eagles officially ruled Darby out of the game with an ankle injury.

With Rasul Douglas inactive, the Eagles dressed just three corners in the game — Darby, Jalen Mills and Patrick Robinson. Robinson replaced Darby on the outside. Jaylen Watkins could also play corner in an emergency.

The Eagles led the Redskins 13-0 when Darby was injured.

