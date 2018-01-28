Court documents could reveal judge's bias in Meek Mill case

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison last November for probation violations, sparking a rally at City Hall and a larger public conversation about the criminal justice system unfairly targeting black people.



Now Meek Mill and his supporters may have some answers, as Judge Genece Brinkley, the judge working on the rapper’s probation case, has been ordered to release documents which may reveal a bias against him. NBC10 reported that a conversation recorded in the judge’s chambers could prove inappropriate conduct.

According to various reports, Meek Mill’s legal team have tried to highlight Judge Brinkley’s prior attempts at cultivating an acting career, which could have caused a personal vendetta or jealousy against Meek Mill. It’s alleged that Judge Brinkley tried to strike a business deal with Meek Mill in her chambers, which he rejected. The documents may prove this theory.

In related reports, a court clerk, Wanda Charvarria, allegedly asked Meek Mill for money to help pay her son’s college tuition. She allegedly slipped Meek Mill a note during the hearing.



Meek Mill, now 30, was found convicted of charges related to gun and drug possession more than a decade ago, at age 19, when he served an eight-month sentence.