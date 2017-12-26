December 26, 2017

Delco woman killed in Christmas Day head-on crash at Jersey Shore

By PhillyVoice Staff
Police Fatal Accidents
Police lights stock Alex_Schmidt/iStock

A head-on collision killed a Delaware County woman and a Jersey Shore man on Christmas Day.

Lorri Thomas, 45, of Collingdale, was driving her 2010 Nissan Altima east on Route 322 in Hamilton Township when the vehicle apparently crossed over the center line and head-on struck a 2002 Acura TL driven in the westbound lane by Carol Badgley, 52, of Seaville, according to township police.

Thomas, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene on Black Horse Pike.

Badgley's father, Robert Badgley, 85, of Seaville, a passenger in her car, was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, police said. Both Badgleys were wearing seatbelts.

Also assisting at the scene were the Collings Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, Weymouth Volunteer Fire Company, Laureldale Volunteer Fire Company, Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, AtlantiCare Medical helicopter, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey State Office of the Medical Examiner.

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 



PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Police Fatal Accidents Jersey Shore South Jersey Hamilton Township

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Raiders game
122617NickFoles

Social Media

50 great Tweets from 2017 (feat. an extra 12 Joel Embiid classics)
011617_Embiid-Twitter

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 19, Raiders 10
122517NickFoles3-USAToday

Wildlife

Celebrity great white shark Mary Lee goes missing in Atlantic
Shark

New Year's Eve

End the year watching New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront
Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

Lawsuits

Lawsuit: Comcast enrolled customers in programs without their consent
Carroll - Comcast Center

Escapes

Limited - Belize Reefs, Beach and Jungle

$1069 & up -- Belize Reefs, Beach & Jungle 5-Nts w/Air & Car

 *
Limited - Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

$3999 & up -- Australia Adventure to Sydney, Darwin & Kakadu

 *
Limited - Oahu and Kauai in Hawaii

$939 & up -- 6-Nt. Oahu & Kauai Package Trip w/Air & Hotels

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.