Delco woman killed in Christmas Day head-on crash at Jersey Shore

A head-on collision killed a Delaware County woman and a Jersey Shore man on Christmas Day.

Lorri Thomas, 45, of Collingdale, was driving her 2010 Nissan Altima east on Route 322 in Hamilton Township when the vehicle apparently crossed over the center line and head-on struck a 2002 Acura TL driven in the westbound lane by Carol Badgley, 52, of Seaville, according to township police.

Thomas, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene on Black Horse Pike.

Badgley's father, Robert Badgley, 85, of Seaville, a passenger in her car, was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, police said. Both Badgleys were wearing seatbelts.

Also assisting at the scene were the Collings Lakes Volunteer Fire Company, Weymouth Volunteer Fire Company, Laureldale Volunteer Fire Company, Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, AtlantiCare Medical helicopter, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey State Office of the Medical Examiner.

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.







