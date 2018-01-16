Derek Barnett named to PFWA All-Rookie team

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America (I think I'm a member, but only about 60 percent sure) released their All-Rookie team, and Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett made the cut.

Barnett proved to be a valuable rotational defensive end in his rookie season, tallying five sacks, a forced fumble that led to a TD (shown below), two fumble recoveries (one of which he returned for a score), two blocked FG/PAT attempts, and the Eagles had him down for 32 QBPs (pressures + hits on the QB).



The other defensive linemen that made the All-Rookie team were the Browns' Myles Garrett, the Bengals' Carl Lawson, and the Giants' Dalvin Tomlinson.

Here's the full team, via the PFWA's press release:

Offense

QB – Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

RB – Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR – Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE – Evan Engram, New York Giants

C – Pat Elflein, Minnesota Vikings

G – Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers; Jermaine Eluemunor, Baltimore Ravens, and Ethan

Pocic, Seattle Seahawks (tie)

T – Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DL – Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals; Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants

LB – Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions; Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

CB – Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S – Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

P – Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts

KR – Ryan Switzer, Dallas Cowboys

PR – Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

ST – Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

