August 08, 2017

Free dog washes, dog-themed happy hour at Hotel Monaco's 'Dog Days of Summer'

Event benefits local no-kill shelter

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Hotel Monaco in Old City will host its annual "Dog Days of Summer" event on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5-8 p.m.

Curbside, the hotel will provide dog washes to pets who want to cool down and freshen up. 

The wash is complimentary, but donations for Saved Me, a local no-kill animal shelter, are encouraged.

Also, Saved Me will bring adoptable pups to the event, Doggie Style will be giving away special gifts, Rita's Italian Ice will be handing out samples, and a caricature artist will sketch pictures of pets and owners.

Next door, Red Owl Tavern will host a special “Dogs & Suds” happy hour featuring $10 "dogs in a blanket," $12 bacon and shrimp hushpuppies, $8 Bulldog Gin cocktails, $5 Tito’s Salty Dogs or Greyhound cocktails and $5 Dogfish Head beers. 

A portion of the proceeds from happy hour will be donated to Saved Me, as well.

Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, Aug. 24
5-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Hotel Monaco
433 Chestnut St.

