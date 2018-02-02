February 02, 2018

Double Knot spin-off to open at new UPenn food hall

It will be a 'fine-casual' eatery

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Sushi
DK Sushi rendering Rendering/DK Sushi

A rendering of DK Sushi, soon to open at UPenn.

Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari Schulson are set to open a spin-off of Midtown Village's Double Knot in the University of Pennsylvania’s remodeled food hall at 34th and Walnut streets within the next few months.

In case you're not familiar, Double Knot is an all-day cafe with a speakeasy-style sushi bar and izakaya in the basement. The menu includes sushi, sashimi and robatayaki.

RELATED: Yards Brewing Co. makes bet with Boston's Harpoon Brewery on Super Bowl LII | Wawa brings back Hoagiefest deal for Super Bowl

UPenn's new "fine-casual" DK Sushi will be helmed by Double Knot’s chef Kevin Yanaga, who will create a menu of à la carte items and signature sushi sets that will be made to order. Guests will make selections from touch-screen kiosks.

DK Sushi will be available to-go and via delivery. Guests can build their own sushi boxes by mixing and matching à la carte sushi and sashimi pieces ($4 to $9 per item), or can grab a signature box arranged by Yanaga ($16-$34 per box).

There will also be an option to sit at the eight-seat chef's counter to participate in chef Yanaga's daily multi-course omakase.

At the chef's table, Yanaga will present 12 to 14 dishes, depending upon what fresh pairings he's inspired to create that day. The price will be between $40 and $50.

DK Sushi's exact opening date has not yet been announced.



Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Sushi UPenn Restaurants Eateries Openings University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Courts

WATCH: Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in courtroom
larry nassar attack

Wing Bowl 26

Molly Schuyler wins WIP's Wing Bowl 26, becomes first to top 500 wings eaten
38_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's Super Bowl LII pick
USATSI_10579241.jpg

Super Bowl LII

A beer lover's road trip to watch the Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Minneapolis Super Bowl map

Families

Eagles' magical season lifts daughter, Philly families through loss and grief
Gianna Demedio

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.