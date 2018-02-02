Double Knot spin-off to open at new UPenn food hall

Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari Schulson are set to open a spin-off of Midtown Village's Double Knot in the University of Pennsylvania’s remodeled food hall at 34th and Walnut streets within the next few months.

In case you're not familiar, Double Knot is an all-day cafe with a speakeasy-style sushi bar and izakaya in the basement. The menu includes sushi, sashimi and robatayaki.