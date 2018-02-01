Wawa brings back Hoagiefest deal for Super Bowl

Hoagiefest in the dead of winter? You bet.

Not only is Wawa celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for a first-ever Super Bowl title by handing out free coffee on Sunday, the popular convenience chain plans to sell discounted hoagies this week, too.

All classic hoagies will cost $4.99 apiece today through Sunday.

The deal is essentially the same as the annual Wawa Hoagiefest summer special, but this one will only last for a few days.



So, Philly, enjoy your mini-Hoagiefest and grab 'em at $4.99 now while you can.