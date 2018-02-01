February 01, 2018

Wawa brings back Hoagiefest deal for Super Bowl

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa Broad and Walnut streets Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Wawa's flagship Philadelphia location at Broad and Walnut streets in Center City.

Hoagiefest in the dead of winter? You bet.

Not only is Wawa celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' bid for a first-ever Super Bowl title by handing out free coffee on Sunday, the popular convenience chain plans to sell discounted hoagies this week, too.

All classic hoagies will cost $4.99 apiece today through Sunday

The deal is essentially the same as the annual Wawa Hoagiefest summer special, but this one will only last for a few days.

So, Philly, enjoy your mini-Hoagiefest and grab 'em at $4.99 now while you can.

