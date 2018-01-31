January 31, 2018

Wawa gets behind Eagles with free coffee

By PhillyVoice staff
Coffee cups at Wawa in Philadelphia.

How does Wawa celebrate Eagles Super Bowl football?

With free coffee, that's how.

On Sunday, right up till the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, the company will offer free coffee to customers at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The Eagles play the New England Patriots in Minneapolis on Sunday in their bid to bring a first Super Bowl trophy home to Philadelphia.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO. “We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we’ll be cheering for a different bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city a long-awaited championship!”

Since the year 2000, Wawa has served more than 1 billion cups of coffee. Within the brewed coffee market, Wawa ranks #6 in market share nationally and #1 in the company’s hometown of Philadelphia.

