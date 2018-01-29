Minneapolis bar offers to throw free beer at Eagles fans

January 29, 2018
There is a lot of bad blood between Minnesotans and Philadelphians right now, stemming from the Vikings' trip here to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
Some of the gripes from Vikings fans are warranted, particularly having beers thrown at them. With the Eagles officially in town to play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on the Vikings' home turf, one bar is offering to return the favor.
John Clark from NBC Sports Philadelphia snapped a picture of this sign outside the Truth Bar in Minneapolis.
Do you get it? At first, the sign makes it seem like the bar is offering free beer to Eagles fans. In reality, it's offering to throw free beer at Eagles fans. Really clever stuff here.
You may be wondering, what is Truth Bar? Well, look at the description on the establishment's website:
