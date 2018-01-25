January 25, 2018

Super Bowl concessions to include signature Philly sandwich

There's a catch: It's not a cheesesteak

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Food Eagles
South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich - Aramark Source/Aramark

Aramark plans to roll out a South Philly roast pork sandwich as part of its concession lineup at Super Bowl LII.

Attention, outside world: Philly has more to offer than its cheesesteaks.

Just ask Aramark, which plans to roll out a version of a popular South Philadelphia sandwich as part of its recently announced concession lineup for Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

But fans planning to see the Eagles face the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium will not have the option of dining on an authentic Philly cheesesteak there.

Instead, those wanting a Philly fix will have to get it from a South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich, which some will argue is our city's actual signature bite.

Aramark's version will consist of Italian roast pork, sauteed broccoli rabe and sharp provolone. It'll even come on an Amoroso roll, Billy Penn noted.

"We wanted to go beyond the obvious choices," Aramark spokesperson David Freireich told the site.

Along with a Minnesota-heavy food lineup, Aramark chose one sandwich each with roots in Philly and New England to "provide a little hometown flavor" for Eagles and Patriots fans.

For the Patriots, Aramark will have a version of a clam roll consisting of kettle chip-crusted clams, tartar sauce and lettuce on a griddled roll.

Not only that, but the food service giant also plans to introduce specialty cocktails made to pair with each sandwich.

There's "The Wicked Red" for New England – a concoction of cranberry juice, rum and blueberry.

And for the Eagles, they'll have something called "Midnight Green Punch." That, Aramark said, will be a tasty mix of sour apple, lemon-lime soda and vodka.

Along with the stadium's general, Minnesota-centric concessions menu, several items from the Minnesota State Fair will be for sale, including smoked turkey legs, pork chops on a stick and cookie dough cones.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food Eagles Philadelphia New England Patriots Super Bowl LII Minnesota NFL

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Transportation

SEPTA approves final route for proposed King of Prussia extension
KOP rendering

Health

The flu has infected thousands in the Philly region – and it's still surging
Stock_Carroll - Hospital ER

Food & Drink

Be one of the first to taste a whiskey inspired by Edgar Allan Poe short story
Fortunatos Fate whiskey

Parking

Here's the ultimate guide to when and where Philly parking tickets are issued
Parking Tickets data

Eagles

Doug Pederson told us back in training camp this team was special ... we just didn't listen
012518_Pederson-celebrates_usat

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.