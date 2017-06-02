Libraries LGBT
Drag queen storytime bearded ladies PROVIDED//KNIGHT FOUNDATION

John Jarboe, the founder of Bearded Ladies Cabaret, is reading stories to kids Saturday morning as part of Drag Queen Storytime.

June 02, 2017

Drag Queen Storytime set at Philly and Cherry Hill libraries

Costumed readings for children during Gay Pride Month

Libraries LGBT Philadelphia Family Fun Cherry Hill Books Children Reading
By Kevin C. Shelly
PhillyVoice Staff

Well, this is fabulous: drag queens reading children's books at public libraries on either side of the Delaware River as part of LGBT Pride Month.

Drag Queen Storytime has become a definite thing – nationally complete with a title.

First up locally is a reading and performance at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

John Jarboe, best-known as a musical cabaret performer and founder of Bearded Ladies, is scheduled to read at 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Christopher Brown, curator of the children's literature research collection.

"This is a first for us," said Brown, adding the reading at the main library on the Parkway is open to all and no advance registration is necessary.

Brown believes as well as readings, there may be a musical performance.

NonePROVIDED//LINDSAY CASWELL

Lindsay Caswell, a bio queen, will be reading kids stories at Cherry Hill's library.


In South Jersey's Cherry Hill, the demand has been so strong for Drag Queen Storytime that the June 19 event is already filled.

But don't despair: Deena Caswell, the outreach librarian, is working on trying to either add space or more performances. She advises checking back on the library's events calendar.

The performers in Cherry Hill are the Sheer Sisters: Richie Roberts, a traditional drag queen, and Lindsay Caswell, a bio queen sister of Deena Caswell.

"It will be a fun, costumed storytime with crafts," said the librarian. "I'm so pleased by the response of our community."

06052015_Kevin_Shelly

Kevin C. Shelly

kevin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Bars

Drinks

A visit to the Philly bar that claims to get you drunk on one drink

Eagles

060117NigelBradham

Mailbag: Eagles 2018 free agents: An early stay or go?

Health

07_021217_TattooConvention_Carroll.jpg

Will I die if I swim at the Jersey Shore after getting a new tattoo?

Food & Drink

Chocolate Hammer of Glory for PBW

Franklin Fountain, Shane Confectionery create treats for Philly Beer Week

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.