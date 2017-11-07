Eagles NFL
110717CarsonWentz3 Michael Perez/AP

Carson Wentz places a bet on himself to win MVP after his fourth TD pass Sunday, before his odds went up.

November 07, 2017

Eagles are now Super Bowl favorites in 'Vegas'

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Gambling
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl favorites, coming in at 4/1 at Canadian-based (not actually 'Vegas') sportsbook bovada.lv, just ahead of the New England Patriots, who are now at 9/2.

Here are Bovada's full odds:

Team Odds Team Odds 
 Eagles4/1 Bills 66/1 
 Patriots9/2  Packers66/1 
 Steelers15/2  Cardinals100/1 
 Chiefs11/1  Ravens100/1 
 Seahawks12/1  Bengals100/1 
 Rams14/1  Broncos100/1 
 Saints14/1  Texans100/1 
 Cowboys16/1  Chargers100/1 
 Vikings16/1  Bears150/1 
 Panthers22/1  Buccaneers200/1 
 Jaguars25/1  Dolphins250/1 
 Falcons28/1  Colts300/1 
 Lions28/1  Jets300/1 
 Titans28/1  Giants1000/1 
 Raiders33/1  BrownsOff board 
 Redskins50/1  49ersOff board 


Obviously, if they're now the favorites to win the whole thing, they're going to be NFC favorites as well. Here are Bovada's odds for the Eagles to represent the NFC in Minneapolis this season:

 TeamOdds Team Odds 
 Eagles2/1 Lions 14/1 
 Seahawks11/2  Redskins28/1 
 Saints7/1  Packers33/1 
 Rams15/2  Cardinals50/1 
 Vikings15/2  Bears66/1 
 Cowboys8/1  Buccaneers100/1 
 Panthers11/1  Giants500/1 
 Falcons14/1  49ersOff board 


And then, of course, the Eagles are heavy favorites to win the NFC East:

 TeamOdds 
 Eagles1/20 
 Cowboys8/1 
 Redskins25/1 
 GiantsOff board 


Oh, and Carson Wentz is the favorite to win MVP:

 PlayerOdds Player Odds 
 Carson Wentz1/1 Le'Veon Bell 28/1 
 Tom Brady21/10  Dak Prescott28/1 
 Alex Smith8/1  Jared Goff33/1 
 Drew Brees14/1  Matthew Stafford33/1 
 Russell Wilson14/1  Kareem Hunt100/1 


So, yeah, the Eagles' season is going well so far.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

