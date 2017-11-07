Eagles are now Super Bowl favorites in 'Vegas'

November 07, 2017
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl favorites, coming in at 4/1 at Canadian-based (not actually 'Vegas') sportsbook bovada.lv, just ahead of the New England Patriots, who are now at 9/2.
Here are Bovada's full odds:
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Eagles
|4/1
|Bills
|66/1
|Patriots
|9/2
|Packers
|66/1
|Steelers
|15/2
|Cardinals
|100/1
|Chiefs
|11/1
|Ravens
|100/1
|Seahawks
|12/1
|Bengals
|100/1
|Rams
|14/1
|Broncos
|100/1
|Saints
|14/1
|Texans
|100/1
|Cowboys
|16/1
|Chargers
|100/1
|Vikings
|16/1
|Bears
|150/1
|Panthers
|22/1
|Buccaneers
|200/1
|Jaguars
|25/1
|Dolphins
|250/1
|Falcons
|28/1
|Colts
|300/1
|Lions
|28/1
|Jets
|300/1
|Titans
|28/1
|Giants
|1000/1
|Raiders
|33/1
|Browns
|Off board
|Redskins
|50/1
|49ers
|Off board
Obviously, if they're now the favorites to win the whole thing, they're going to be NFC favorites as well. Here are Bovada's odds for the Eagles to represent the NFC in Minneapolis this season:
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Eagles
|2/1
|Lions
|14/1
|Seahawks
|11/2
|Redskins
|28/1
|Saints
|7/1
|Packers
|33/1
|Rams
|15/2
|Cardinals
|50/1
|Vikings
|15/2
|Bears
|66/1
|Cowboys
|8/1
|Buccaneers
|100/1
|Panthers
|11/1
|Giants
|500/1
|Falcons
|14/1
|49ers
|Off board
And then, of course, the Eagles are heavy favorites to win the NFC East:
|Team
|Odds
|Eagles
|1/20
|Cowboys
|8/1
|Redskins
|25/1
|Giants
|Off board
Oh, and Carson Wentz is the favorite to win MVP:
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Carson Wentz
|1/1
|Le'Veon Bell
|28/1
|Tom Brady
|21/10
|Dak Prescott
|28/1
|Alex Smith
|8/1
|Jared Goff
|33/1
|Drew Brees
|14/1
|Matthew Stafford
|33/1
|Russell Wilson
|14/1
|Kareem Hunt
|100/1
So, yeah, the Eagles' season is going well so far.
