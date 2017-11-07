Eagles are now Super Bowl favorites in 'Vegas'

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl favorites, coming in at 4/1 at Canadian-based (not actually 'Vegas') sportsbook bovada.lv, just ahead of the New England Patriots, who are now at 9/2.





Here are Bovada's full odds:

Team Odds Team Odds Eagles 4/1 Bills 66/1 Patriots 9/2 Packers 66/1 Steelers 15/2 Cardinals 100/1 Chiefs 11/1 Ravens 100/1 Seahawks 12/1 Bengals 100/1 Rams 14/1 Broncos 100/1 Saints 14/1 Texans 100/1 Cowboys 16/1 Chargers 100/1 Vikings 16/1 Bears 150/1 Panthers 22/1 Buccaneers 200/1 Jaguars 25/1 Dolphins 250/1 Falcons 28/1 Colts 300/1 Lions 28/1 Jets 300/1 Titans 28/1 Giants 1000/1 Raiders 33/1 Browns Off board Redskins 50/1 49ers Off board



Obviously, if they're now the favorites to win the whole thing, they're going to be NFC favorites as well. Here are Bovada's odds for the Eagles to represent the NFC in Minneapolis this season:

Team Odds Team Odds Eagles 2/1 Lions 14/1 Seahawks 11/2 Redskins 28/1 Saints 7/1 Packers 33/1 Rams 15/2 Cardinals 50/1 Vikings 15/2 Bears 66/1 Cowboys 8/1 Buccaneers 100/1 Panthers 11/1 Giants 500/1 Falcons 14/1 49ers Off board



And then, of course, the Eagles are heavy favorites to win the NFC East:

Team Odds Eagles 1/20 Cowboys 8/1 Redskins 25/1 Giants Off board



Oh, and Carson Wentz is the favorite to win MVP:

Player Odds Player Odds Carson Wentz 1/1 Le'Veon Bell 28/1 Tom Brady 21/10 Dak Prescott 28/1 Alex Smith 8/1 Jared Goff 33/1 Drew Brees 14/1 Matthew Stafford 33/1 Russell Wilson 14/1 Kareem Hunt 100/1



So, yeah, the Eagles' season is going well so far.

