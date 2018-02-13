Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Hey, did you hear? The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. Apparently, it was their first one ever, and they beat the New England Patriots, a team thought of as the best in the league over the last 15 years, to do so. Wow!

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Can the Eagles repeat in 2018? What players will stay or go heading into next season? What are the Eagles' biggest positional needs? Is Jason Kelce's voice back?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.