March 02, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Doug subtly reminds everyone who won the Super Bowl with his attire.

It has now been 26 days since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl, and the offseason is in full swing. Free agency is less than two weeks away, and the 2018 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles be active in free agency? What players will stay or go heading into next season? What are the Eagles' biggest positional needs? Should the Eagles trade Nick Foles, and if so, what would be appropriate compensation?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
