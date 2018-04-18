April 18, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
041818JeffreyLurie Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Why is a Redskins fan trying to high-five Jeffrey Lurie?

The 2018 NFL Draft is just eight days away, and this year it feels like it snuck up on Philadelphia Eagles fans and media to some degree, since we were all busy with a Super Bowl run.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Are the Eagles done signing veterans? What are their biggest remaining positional needs for the draft? What prospects make sense for the Eagles in the draft?

Eagles 2018 NFL Draft preview: CornerbackEagles LB Jordan Hicks says recovery from Achilles injury is ahead of schedule | Carson Wentz provides update on rehab process, says he's still eyeing Week 1 return

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.


