Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

We are officially in a (very) dead period of the NFL offseason, as the draft has wrapped up, and we have a long way to go before training camp kicks off at the end of July. Still, as always, the Birds are of interest, oh and hey, they signed a running back today.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. Where did the Birds get better or worse this offseason? Which current players are now in jeopardy of losing their jobs? Could the Eagles make more moves before the start of camp?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.