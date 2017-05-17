Eagles NFL
051717CarsonWentz Matt Rourke/AP

Carson Wentz blesses of bunch of dudes trying to upgrade their Tinder profiles with draft day selfies.

May 17, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

We are officially in a (very) dead period of the NFL offseason, as the draft has wrapped up, and we have a long way to go before training camp kicks off at the end of July. Still, as always, the Birds are of interest, oh and hey, they signed a running back today.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Better or worse than last year: Eagles offense edition | A sneak preview of the 2018 RB draft class | Brandon Graham not holding out, it would seem | Eagles have hardest schedule in NFL, per Football Outsiders (I disagree) | Jim Schwartz has a history of playing rookie cornerbacks early

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. Where did the Birds get better or worse this offseason? Which current players are now in jeopardy of losing their jobs? Could the Eagles make more moves before the start of camp?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

