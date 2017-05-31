Eagles NFL
053117MackHollins Matt Rourke/AP

If Eagles rookie fourth-round pick Mack Hollins doesn't win at least five MVP awards, his time in Philadelphia will be a failure.

May 31, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

The Philadelphia Eagles began their second round of OTAs on Tuesday, and just like last week, nobody died, so we'll call it a win.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Philadelphia Eagles. Which rookies looked good in the second media-attended OTA practice, and how many Super Bowl MVP awards should we expect them to win? Where did the Birds get better or worse this offseason? Which current players are now in jeopardy of losing their jobs? Could the Eagles make more moves before the start of camp?

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

