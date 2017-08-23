Eagles NFL
082317DarrenSproles Matt Rourke/AP

Darren Sproles eludes a Dolphins tackler so that he can join in on Jimmy Kempski's weekly Eagles chat.

August 23, 2017

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is over, and the Birds will take on the Miami Dolphins in their "dress rehearsal" Week 3 preseason on Thursday.

MORE ON THE EAGLES: Eagles 53-man roster projection after four weeks of training camp | What they're saying: LeSean McCoy isn't getting traded to the Eagles (or anywhere else) | Complain all you want about Roger Goodell – but get used to him | Eagles-Dolphins 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 21 | Doug Pederson throws cold water on LeGarrette Blount release speculation

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Who looked good in training camp? Who did not? Is Ronald Darby the real deal? Could the Birds still look to deal Mychal Kendricks? What's up with Alshon Jeffery and LeGarrette Blount?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

