December 22, 2017

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
122217NickFoles Matt Rourke/AP

Nick Foles leads the Eagles in a rain dance this past Tuesday.

In his first start with the Philadelphia Eagles since 2014, Nick Foles led the team to a win behind a four-TD, no-INT effort over the lowly New York Giants. The Eagles now sit at 12-2, with a chance to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs on Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Eagles. Can Nick Foles lead the Eagles to greatness? What are the matchups to watch against the Raiders on Sunday? What's up with the defense? Should you cancel that hotel room in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, or has Nick Foles' game last week against the Giants restored your faith?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

